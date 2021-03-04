Shreveport man jailed on attempted second-degree murder, robbery charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of robbing and shooting another man back in January now sits behind bars.

Nathan Carl Lee, 34, was arrested Wednesday in the 5000 block of Interstate Dr. after Shreveport Police received a tip.

According to SPD Violent Crimes investigators, back on Jan. 30 Brian Atkins was shot after he accepted a ride from Lee in the 4800 block of Monkhouse Dr. While Atkins was in the car with Lee, Lee robbed Atkins and shot him in the chest.

Atkins was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lee was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Armed Robbery.