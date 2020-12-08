Shreveport man jailed on bank fraud, forgery charges

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been arrested for allegedly forging checks that were stolen from area mailboxes.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Monday 28-year-old Travis Thomas was charged with two counts of bank fraud and five counts of forgery.

Shreveport Police also charged Thomas with one count of forgery.

Between Oct. 5 and Nov. 16 Thomas is accused of taking several checks to area banks and cashing them after altering the payee information and amounts. Over $3,600 was stolen.

Thomas told detectives he received the checks from someone else after they were stolen from the mailboxes and cashed them in exchange for a cut of the money.