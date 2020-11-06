Shreveport man jailed on drug charges after high-speed chase on I-49

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been jailed on drug charges following a high-speed chase on Interstate-49.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Robert Tyrone Adams, who was under investigation for trafficking large amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine, was arrested earlier this week in Natchitoches Parish.

Agents with the DEA Task Force had been investigating Adams, who also had a Dallas address, for drug distribution in Shreveport and the surrounding areas.

On Wednesday Adams was driving southbound on I-49 when Natchitoches deputies tried to pull him over him for a traffic violation. He refused to stop and drove at speeds in excess of 100 miler per hour.

After deputies used spike strips to disable Adams vehicle he was taken into custody.

Adams had $5,000 cash in his possession at the time of his arrest. Deputies also found 1,000 grams of methamphetamine and 400 grams of marijuana on the side of the road along the route of the chase. The total value of the drugs seized was $104,000.

Adams was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on federal charges of possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine. He also faces several traffic charges in Natchitoches Parish.

