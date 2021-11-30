Shreveport man killed during custody exchange identified

Police say a man was shot at the In & Out Mini Mart on Linwood Ave. in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood just before 7 p.m. Sunday during a child custody exchange. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who died after being shot multiple times outside of a convenience store during a custody dispute has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified Darren D. Holmes, 44, of Shreveport as the man who was mortally wounded when he was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he died of his injuries at 7:57 p.m.

He was identified through fingerprint comparison and an autopsy has been ordered.

Shreveport police say Holmes met with the mother of their child at the In & Out Mini Mart to make a custody exchange and became upset that she had a new boyfriend with her. He allegedly began firing at them, when the boyfriend returned fire, shooting Holmes multiple times. The boyfriend also went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.