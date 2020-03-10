Shreveport man pleads guilty in home invasion

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to a home invasion in which he forced his way into an ex-girlfriend’s home through a window and exchanged fire with another man.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Robert Lerome Collins admitted to entering the home of his former girlfriend through a window in June 2017 and arguing with her about her relationship with another man. Later that evening, the DA’s office says he returned to the woman’s house on Doris Street in Shreveport and forced his way inside, armed with a handgun. There, the victim’s father and another man who was visiting confronted Collins, who brandished his semi-automatic weapon. The visiting man, armed with a revolver, exchanged shots with Collins.

The female victim’s father was wounded in a leg and Collins also was wounded. He was arrested later at a hospital where he had sought treatment.

Collins faces 10 to 60 years in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence if he is sentenced as a habitual offender. If sentenced without enhancement, he faces up to 30 years behind bars.

He is due back in court on March 30 for sentencing.

