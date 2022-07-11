SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man pleaded guilty Monday to his girlfriend’s death and his roommate’s injury during a crash in 2018.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney says Jaiden Augustus Seth Kephart crashed a vehicle and tested positive for two controlled dangerous substances on Sep 13, 2018. He faced charges of vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injuring.

Kephart was driving his girlfriend and male roommate to work in a borrowed Toyota Camry when he turned right onto Bert Kouns at the intersection of Millicent Way. He entered the middle turn lane from the inside eastbound lane before trying to turn into the Pizza Hut parking lot. The Camry turned in front of an oncoming Ford F550 pulling a trailer.

His roommate in the back passenger seat was seriously injured, and his girlfriend riding on the passenger side died in the crash. While in the hospital, Kephart reportedly told the staff he would test “dirty” and took a selfie from the hospital bed with the caption “took 8 bars and wreck my girl.”

The toxicology report released during his guilty plea showed marijuana and alprazolam in his system and cocaine metabolites.

Kephart faces up to thirty years for the charge of vehicular homicide and up to 5 years for the first-degree negligent injuring charge. His sentencing is scheduled for Sep 28, 2022.