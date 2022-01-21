Shreveport man pleads guilty to multiple domestic violence charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday for multiple domestic violence charges.

Davis Allen Self, 33, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with aggravated battery for breaking into his estranged girlfriend’s home in Keithville and assaulting her with a knife. The woman ran outside and Self went looking for her. When she returned, Self forced his way back into the house.

He was also arrested for attacking her in April 2021 while a child under 13 was present. Self violated a no-contact order, calling his ex-girlfriend after the attack in April.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a knife, violation of a protective order, and domestic abuse battery while a child was present and was sentenced to prison.