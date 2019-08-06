Shreveport man pleads guilty to family violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man pleaded guilty to domestic violence and other charges just as his trial was set to begin.

Davin Demon Dale faces up to 30 years in jail when he’s scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

Prosecutors say in June of 2018, Dale pulled alongside his estranged wife’s vehicle, which was carrying his wife, his wife’s friend, Dale’s 4-year-old son and three of his wife’s friend’s children, aged 4, 9 and 11. Dale threatened his estranged wife with a firearm, pursued her in his vehicle and fired the weapon multiple times, with four rounds striking the vehicle. The women and children managed to escape uninjured to a nearby gas station.

Dale has an extensive history of domestic abuse batteries against his wife and a prior conviction for second-degree battery where he shot a family member in a leg.

Dale is scheduled to be sentenced on August 22.

