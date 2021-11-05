Shreveport man pleads guilty to manslaughter, attempted murder in 2019 shooting spree

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter and attempted murder in connection to a set of shootings in May of 2019.

Louis Lopez Graves, 43, was charged with manslaughter for the 2019 slaying of Darriel Woods. Woods, 55, was shot numerous times while walking home from a store in the 4100 block of Clover Street.

Graves was sentenced to 60 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence on the charge of manslaughter.

Graves was also charged with attempted murder for a separate shooting on Hollywood Ave. that injured 53-year-old Terri Jackson and sentenced to an additional 40 years.