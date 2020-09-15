Shreveport man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Bossier 15-month-old

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man accused of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of a 15-month old Bossier City child on Monday accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Bossier District Court.

Tristan Williams, 31, was arrested on March 25, 2017, and charged with attempted first-degree murder after Serenity Slone, his girlfriend’s 15-month-old baby, was found unresponsive by Bossier City Fire Department personnel the day before at the Parkland Villa Apartments in Bossier City.

Although the child was rushed to Willis Knighton Bossier, and later transferred to Willis Knighton South’s pediatric ICU, she died two days later of blunt force trauma to her head.

Williams charges were upped to first-degree murder, and then, on May 22, 2017, a Bossier Parish Grand Jury returned an indictment charging him with first-degree murder in the child’s death.

On Dec. 16, 2017, Williams was formally arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty. Bossier District Attorney Schuyler Marvin represented the State at the arraignment.

A first-degree murder conviction carries with a sentence of the death penalty or life in prison without possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, but Marvin told the Court the arraignment that State would not pursue the death penalty.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 4, following a pre-sentencing investigation. The maximum penalty for a manslaughter conviction up to 40 years at hard labor; however, if the victim was 10 years old or younger the offender shall be imprisoned at hard labor without benefit of probation or suspension of sentence for not less than 10 years nor more than 40 years.

