Shreveport man pleads guilty to robbing, killing cab driver

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to robbing and killing a cab driver back in 2014.
On Thursday 31-year-old Reginald Demarkus Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted armed robbery in Caddo District Court.
Williams was accused of the July 5, 2014 murder of 38-year-old Carlos Jenkins.
Williams initially was charged with second-degree murder but received a 40-year prison term for the manslaughter plea with a consecutive 15-year prison term for the attempted armed robbery, the latter term to be served without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
