Shreveport man pleads guilty to using firearm while being convicted felon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge after posting a video on social media of him shooting at a firing range when he was a convicted felon and should not have had guns.

According to the United States District Attorney’s Office, on June 11, 2019, 30-year-old Angelo Demario Young recorded a video of himself at a shooting range and posted it on social media. The video shows Young using a Glock .357 pistol and firing numerous rounds of bullets into a paper target.

“Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition,” U.S. District Attorney David C. Joseph said in a statement Friday.

Young’s three prior felony convictions were in Caddo Parish for illegal possession of a stolen firearm in 2009, possession with intent to distribute narcotics in 2015, and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon in 2017. His convictions banned him from owning or using firearms.

Young will be sentenced by Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. on Jun. 10. He faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of probation, and a $250,000 fine.

