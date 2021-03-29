Shreveport man sentenced for 2019 robbery at Chase Bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man who was convicted of robbing a Chase Bank in 2019 has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.

On Thursday 26-year-old Quantavious Rashard Green was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the robbery conviction, to 10 years on the weapons-possession conviction and five years for the aggravated flight conviction in Caddo District Court. The terms are to be served concurrently.

In Oct. 2020 Green was convicted on charges of first-degree robbery, aggravated flight from a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges stemmed from the robbery of a Chase branch in the 9000 block of Mansfield Rd. back on Dec. 10, 2019.