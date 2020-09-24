Shreveport man sentenced for drugs, firearm possession

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man learns how much time he will spend behind bars for drugs and firearms possession.

On Thursday U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced 28-year-old Jerrick Stephenson to six and a half years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Stephenson pled guilty to the charge on Sept. 6, 2019.

Shreveport Police stopped Stephenson for a traffic infraction on July 28, 2018.

Stephenson attempted to run away but was caught a short time later and arrested.

Officers found a gun and two loaded magazines under the driver’s seat.

Police also discovered 130 grams of marijuana and a digital scale with marijuana residue in the vehicle.

Stephenson was previously convicted of possession of controlled dangerous substances in 2014 and knew that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition because of his prior felony conviction.

