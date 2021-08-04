Shreveport man sentenced for illegally possessing a gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Wednesday that 40-year-old Lee Antonio Dunlap, who is also known as Ra El Bey, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to information presented to the court at the guilty plea hearing for Dunlap, on or about May 17, 2019, a Shreveport Police pulled Dunlap over near the intersection of Line Ave. and Olive St. When the officer approached Dunlap’s car he noticed a gun in plain view on the passenger seat. The gun was seized and determined to be loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Dunlap was previously convicted of a felony offense and knew that he was not allowed to possess a weapon.

Dunlap’s previous convictions are for: