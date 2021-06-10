Shreveport man sentenced for illegally possessing a gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man will be spending a decade behind bars for illegally possessing a gun.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Thursday that 38-year-old John Marston was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A jury indicted Marston on May 20, 2020, and he subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 2, 2020. The charge stems from an incident in Jan. 2020 when law enforcement officers with the Shreveport Street Level Interdiction Unit obtained a search warrant for a home on Clay St. where Marston was living and where they suspected ongoing illegal drug distribution activity.

When officers served the search warrant, they found Marston inside the home, along with illegal drugs, guns, and ammunition.

Marston also has numerous prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing any weapons and was charged with illegally possessing a firearm.

Marston’s prior felony convictions are for:

Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon- 2014

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine – 2014

Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – 2003

Simple Burglary – 2002

Felony Theft – 1999