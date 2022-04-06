SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo District Court Tuesday on narcotics possession and multiple gun charges.

According to information provided by the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Mister Michael Ford was found guilty by a jury of six women and six men after less than an hour of deliberation.

Ford was arrested on June 8, 2021, following a routine compliance check of his home in the 3400 block of Catherine St. During that check law enforcement officials discovered more than 110 grams of methamphetamine and five firearms in his bedroom.

At the time, police said at least of the guns was stolen out of Bossier City. All the items were also found in the presence of a child.

Following the search, probation officers requested that Caddo Sheriff’s investigators secure a search warrant for the home.

During the search, CPSO found more methamphetamine, packing material, a digital scale, and $381 in cash.

Ford was convicted of:

possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

five counts of gun possession

Ford is due back in court on May 17 for sentencing. He faces more than 20 years in prison and tens of thousands of dollars in fines.