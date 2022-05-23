SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man pleaded guilty Monday to armed robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Store video showed Jawon Davante Houston walking into the Raceway on N. Market St. on May 21, 2021, taking a gun from his front pocket. He pointed it at the clerk, who raised their hands and laid face down on the ground. Houston is shown taking cash from the register and taking cigarettes before leaving the store.

He is sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.