Shreveport man sentenced to 20 years for attacking mother of his child in 2018

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was sentenced to prison Thursday for attacking the mother of his child and pointing a gun at her while she held the infant two years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Jeremy Jamaine Taylor was sentenced to 20 years in prison at hard labor by District Judge Charles Tutt for conviction on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Taylor also received an enhanced sentence as a fifth felony offender.

The district attorney’s office says on July 27, 2018, Taylor had an argument with the victim in front of her house in the 3200 block of Tower Drive. He struck her, then went to his car, grabbed a firearm, and pointed it at her in a threatening manner while she held their 1-year-old child.

Taylor waived a jury and was tried in front of Judge Tutt on March 9. He was found him guilty as charged and the State then filed a habitual offender bill, charging Taylor as a fourth and subsequent felony offender.

The Caddo Parish DA says Taylor has prior convictions for possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, illegal use of a weapon from a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana second offense.

The normal sentencing range for aggravated assault with a firearm is up to 10 years. The habitual offender bill increased his possible sentence to 20 years to life. Judge Tutt sentenced him to the minimum sentence of 20 years.

Taylor was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney William Edwards. He was defended by Angela Waltman and William Eaves.

