SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for terrorizing his estranged girlfriend and her family two years ago.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney announced that 23-year-old Davario Xavier Cole was convicted and will serve the three sentences concurrently.

On June 16, 2020, the DA’s office says someone shot the victim’s house multiple times from the street. The victim and her family told police they suspected Cole as the shooter. Cole was the estranged boyfriend of the victim’s daughter.

Cole returned later that morning carrying a gun with an extended magazine and confronted the victim’s brother. The family believed they would be shot and went inside the home. Cole was driving away and made a U-turn, then fired at the house at least once more.

A previous conviction for unauthorized entry into the same victim’s home prevented Cole from being at her home or possessing a firearm.

While in jail, Cole sent messages threatening to kill every member of the estranged girlfriend’s family and anyone that got between them. He was on a recorded line and stated that anyone who talked about him would die.

Cole will serve 25 years for attempted second-degree murder, 15 years for aggravated criminal damage to property, and 20 years for a felon possessing a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.