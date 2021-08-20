Shreveport man sentenced to 40 years for killing roommate in January 2017

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to four decades in prison for shooting and killing his roommate four years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District’s Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Arriaus Earl Taylor pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of 21-year-old Tellmell Leon Lyons. After pleading guilty, Taylor received a 40-year hard-labor prison sentence.

The fatal shooting happened on Thursday, January 12, 2017. The district attorney’s office says Taylor shot his former roommate Lyons three times with a .40 caliber handgun several weeks after Lyons kicked Taylor out of their shared apartment. When police arrested Taylor, he still had the handgun with him.