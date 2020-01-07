Shreveport man sentenced to 40 years for 2017 slaying

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday for killing another man in a drive-by shooting three years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, District Judge Craig Marcotte sentenced 25-year-old Darell Lamont Bell to a 40-year hard-labor prison term, the maximum sentence allowed by law. Bell was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with the February 2017 death of 18-year-old Kendarrius Henderson.

The Caddo DA’s office says Bell pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September 2019 as jurors were being selected for his trial, and the plea arrangement was made after consultation with the victim’s family.

It happened in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Authorities say Henderson was in a car with two other people outside of a residence when a Ford F-150 pickup drove by and the driver of the truck fired several shots at the parked vehicle. Henderson was shot in the head and died at the scene. Bell was identified by one of the occupants who were in the car during the shooting.

It is believed the motive for the shooting was a dispute between Bell and Henderson over a stolen firearm, according to the district attorney’s office.

Bell was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys William Edwards and Joshua Williams. He was defended by Kurt Goins.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.