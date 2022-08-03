SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will serve 40 years in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of a local mail carrier.

Michael Gentry, 33, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the June 20, 2019, death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams, a United States Postal Service letter carrier who was delivering mail at a South Highlands apartment complex on Dudley Drive when he was killed.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana announced the sentencing Wednesday.

Antonio Williams was fatally shot while delivering mail in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood on June 22, 2019.

According to court records, Gentry shot Williams through the apartment door with a semi-automatic rifle four times as the letter carrier approached the apartment. Williams suffered two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after.

“This is a difficult day for the family and friends of Antonio Williams. This family has suffered the tragic loss of a father and husband who cannot be replaced. Although we know that this sentence will not fill the void that these family members and friends have suffered, we hope that it brings them some comfort knowing that this defendant will serve such a lengthy sentence in federal prison where there is no parole,” United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon on the sentencing.

“I would like to thank the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for their efforts in assisting with this investigation, as well as the Shreveport Police Department and federal agents with the ATF. It was because of their quick response and thorough investigation that we were able to bring this defendant to justice.”

“The sentencing of Michael Gentry for the murder of postal employee Antonio Williams brings to an end the investigation of a heinous crime,” said Inspector in Charge of the Houston Division of the USPIS, Scott Fix. “The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is a top priority for the Postal Inspection Service, and every act of violence elicits an immediate and firm response. Postal Inspectors worked tirelessly with our law

enforcement partners to seek justice for the victim and his family.”