Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison for armed robbery in 2018

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to federal prison for an armed robbery at a gas station back in 2018.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday that 26-year-old Rekory Johnson was sentenced to 9 years and 9 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for his role in a robbery that took place in Nov. 2018.

Johnson pleaded guilty on Aug. 31, 2020 to robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

On Nov. 27, 2018, Johnson and another co-defendant walked into the Petro Gas Station on West Bert Kouns wearing all dark clothing, covered faces, and both were armed with semi-automatic handguns and demanded money from the cashier. They told her to open the vault, but she did not have access to it. Johnson and his co-defendant then ran out the side door and got into a parked vehicle driven by Brandon Brown and drove away.