Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison on firearms charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who has been in and out of jail since he was 17-years-old will spend the next seven years of his life in the federal penitentiary after being sentenced on a federal firearms charge.

Angelo Demario Young, 30, of Shreveport, was sentenced on a federal firearms charge by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to 84 months, followed by 3 years of supervised release, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook.

According to documents filed with the court on June 11, Young recorded himself shooting a Glock .357 pistol at a shooting range in Shreveport and posted it to Facebook.com.

Federal law prohibits anyone who has been convicted of a felony to possess a firearm. Illegal possession of a stolen firearm (2009), possession with intent to distribute narcotics (2015), and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon (2017) are among Young’s prior convictions.

The investigation was conducted by Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Young was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten.

