Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.
Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday that 32-year-old Demarcus Deandre Jackson was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment on June 10, 2020, charging Jackson following an incident that happened on Jan. 9, 2020. Jackson was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Shreveport Police for a traffic violation.
Jackson was arrested after police learned that he had marijuana in his possession. While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded semi-automatic gun and Jackson admitted it belonged to him.
Jackson has previous felony convictions for attempted manslaughter and illegal use of a weapon in 2006 and knew that it was illegal for him to possess a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the federal charge on Oct.8, 2020.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.