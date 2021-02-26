Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a gun.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday that 32-year-old Demarcus Deandre Jackson was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on June 10, 2020, charging Jackson following an incident that happened on Jan. 9, 2020. Jackson was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Shreveport Police for a traffic violation.

Jackson was arrested after police learned that he had marijuana in his possession. While searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded semi-automatic gun and Jackson admitted it belonged to him.

Jackson has previous felony convictions for attempted manslaughter and illegal use of a weapon in 2006 and knew that it was illegal for him to possess a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the federal charge on Oct.8, 2020.