Shreveport man shot in the chest while driving down the street

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is in hospital after he was shot in the chest while driving down the street.

The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Hollywood Ave. near Linwood Ave.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 26-year-old Keshawn Fisher was driving down Hollywood Ave. when he was shot in the chest.

Fisher was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with possible life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. If you wish to remain anonymous call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss