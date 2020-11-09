Shreveport man shot in the chest while driving down the street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is in hospital after he was shot in the chest while driving down the street.

The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Hollywood Ave. near Linwood Ave.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 26-year-old Keshawn Fisher was driving down Hollywood Ave. when he was shot in the chest.

Fisher was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with possible life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Shreveport Police immediately at (318) 673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. If you wish to remain anonymous call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

