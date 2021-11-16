Shreveport man shot on his front porch in drive-by

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was taken to Ochsner hospital after a shooting in the Queensborough neighborhood in Shreveport Tuesday.

Shreveport police responded to a call just after 9:00 p.m. on the 2900 block of Stonewall St in the Queensborough neighborhood. Shreveport police and EMS responded to the scene, where one person is confirmed to have been shot and taken to the hospital. Police say he was shot twice in the upper body. Their condition has not yet been released.

According to police, the man was sitting on his front porch when someone opened fire. They are looking for two male suspects.

It is not yet known why the shooting started. Police say it is still under investigation. This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.