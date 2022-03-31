SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for information after a man was shot outside an apartment complex in Shreve Island late Thursday afternoon.

When police responded to an emergency call at The Jolie apartments around 4:45 p.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told officers he was outside when he was hit by the bullet.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. If you have any information, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.