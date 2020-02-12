Shreveport man sought in connection to sex crimes involving juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are seeking the whereabouts of a local man accused in the molestation of a pair of juvenile victims.

In the initial complaint, Williams was accused of molesting two victims back in November of 2019.

Based on the outcome of an investigation conducted by Shreveport Police Department Sex Crimes detectives, a warrant charging Williams with two counts of molestation of a juvenile was issued.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Williams, contact Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.