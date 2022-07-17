SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the man struck and killed after getting off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood late Friday night.

The coroner’s office says 27-year-old Jason Hamlet of Union Ave. was killed in the traffic incident just after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Linwood.

Police say the man was trying to cross the street when he was struck by a vehicle that kept going.

Hamlet was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died of his injuries early Saturday morning.

An autopsy was ordered.