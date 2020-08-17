Shreveport man will spend the next five years in prison after firearms conviction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 35-year-old Shreveport man today was sentenced to five years in federal prison on a firearms charge, according to Alexander Van Hook, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

Quinton Washington, was sentenced to 60 months (5 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.

According to Washington’s guilty plea, on August 23, 2018, law enforcement agents executed an arrest warrant for Washington at a house in Caddo Parish.

During the operation, law enforcement found Washington and a firearm inside the house.

Washington has multiple prior felony convictions, both in Louisiana and Texas.

Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, along with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten.

