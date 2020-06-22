SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a Shreveport man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to Shreveport Police, 39-year-old Patrick Savannah is also wanted on one count of Peeping Tom.

Savannah is described as a black male who stands 5’10” tall.

Anyone with information on where Savannah could be is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318)-673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.