SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police property crimes unit is asking the public to help them find a man accused of multiple thefts in a scheme to sell sewing machines he never delivered.

According to police, 50-year-old Steven Cobb defrauded multiple victims in the Shreveport area.

Three felony warrants for Cobb’s arrest were issued on May 4.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding Cobb’s whereabouts should contact SPD immediately by calling 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. If you wish to provide a tip and remain anonymous you can do so by contacting Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or by using their P3tips app.