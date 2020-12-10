Shreveport man wanted for murder, shooting at police officers, captured in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they have captured the man wanted for murder who allegedly opened fire on officers on Monday.

Cortney F. Taylor, 35, was wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 46-year-old man in early September. Police say he pulled out a gun and shot multiple times at officers who were trying to make contact with him Monday at a home in Cedar Grove, nearly striking a Shreveport K9 Officer and his K9 before he took off on foot.

Another warrant was issued for Taylor following that incident, charging him with one count of attempted first-degree murder with a bond set at $500,000.

He was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon with the assistance of Bossier City police at the Lone Oaks Oasis Apartments on Old Benton Road.