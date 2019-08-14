ARRESTED: Shreveport man wanted for sexual battery involving juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search for a man wanted on warrants by Shreveport police in connection with the sexual battery of children is over.

41-year-old Kevin Jeter was wanted on two counts of sexual battery involving juveniles under the age of 10. Shreveport police put out the call to the public to help locate him Wednesday morning. By early Wednesday afternoon, he had been taken into custody.

Police have not released details on where and how Jeter was found and arrested.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.