Shreveport man wanted on multiple counts of domestic violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police investigators are seeking the whereabouts of a man accused of Domestic Battery charges.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 44-year-old Willie Kimble, 44, who is accused of multiple counts of domestic violence.

On March 28, 2020, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the 3500 block of Darien Street relative to a domestic call.

When they arrived, officers made contact with a female victim suffering from a contusion to the left side of her face and several abrasions to multiple areas of her body.

The victim advised she and Kimble, her boyfriend, were involved in an argument that tuned violent and Kimble allegedly struck the victim with the face multiple times with a closed fist.

Investigators obtained warrants for Kimble’s arrest, charging him with one count of Domestic Battery, three counts of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment and one count of False Imprisonment.

