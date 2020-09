SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man wanted on obscenity charges is now behind bars.

On Wednesday morning Rickey L. Quarles was taken into custody by Shreveport police.

Quarles has been charged with two counts of Obscenity. His bond has been set at $7,500 on each charge.

