Shreveport man will be celebrating the next four Christmases in federal prison

SHREVEPORT, La. 9KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man today was sentenced to spend more than four years in federal prison after being convicted on a firearms charge in 2019, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

Albert Mayo, III, was sentenced to 51 months, followed by 3 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote, after a federal jury returned a guilty verdict following a two-day trial in November.

According to evidence introduced in the trial, law enforcement agents received a complaint of people smoking marijuana in a vehicle in a Shreveport neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found Mayo, along with others, in the vehicle. After further investigation, agents found that Mayo, a convicted felon, had a round of 9mm ammunition in his pocket that matched a round of ammunition recovered from a Smith & Wesson pistol that was in the vehicle where Mayo was sitting.

To make matters even worse, the firearm had been reported as stolen out of Killeen, Texas.

During the trial, the front seat passenger of the vehicle in which Mayo was riding claimed possession of the Smith and Wesson, and had previously pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court to possessing the stolen firearm.

Therefore, though Mayo was charged with possessing the pistol, the jury did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that it was his, so only convicted him of possessing the ammo.

The Court, however, wasn’t buying it, and found the testimony of the front seat passenger not credible. So, in handing down the sentence, she considered the possession of the Smith & Wesson.

Mayo’s three prior felony convictions in Caddo Parish include attempted distribution of narcotics (2005), possession of narcotics (2011), and possession of narcotics (2013). Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

The ATF and the Caddo-Shreveport Mid-Level Unit conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.

