Shreveport man with multiple felonies sentenced to federal prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –A 27-year-old Shreveport man will spend the next two-and-a-half years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release after being convicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S Attorney David C. Joseph.

Kevin James Bell was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.

On February 13, 2018, an officer with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a call about an incident at a Shreveport apartment and came into contact with Bell.

During the encounter with Bell, the officer observed a firearm in his waistband. Bell was arrested, and the officers seized the .22 caliber E15 Herbert Schmidt revolver.

As part of his guilty plea on May 21, 2020, Bell admitted that at the time he possessed the firearm, he knew that he had been previously convicted of three felonies. Under federal law, a convicted felon is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

Bell was previously convicted of simple burglary in 2013, and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in 2014. In 2017, he was convicted of simple criminal damage to property.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Shreveport Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.