Shooting in the 2500 block of Drexel Street (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a man was shot and wounded during a domestic dispute.

Officers say a man and woman were in an argument just after 8:30 p.m. at the 2500 block of Drexel St. in the Werner Park neighborhood. They say the woman then shot him in the upper leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are searching for the woman.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.