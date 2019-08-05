Shreveport Mayor calls shooting death of baby ‘senseless’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is calling the weekend murder of a one-month-old a ‘senseless act of violence’.

One-month-old Queen Dean was killed after being shot early Saturday morning while asleep on a sofa. Police say someone fired shots into a home just after 4 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street, in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

‘Shreveport suffered a senseless act of violence that claimed the life of an innocent, vulnerable child. This is absolutely heartbreaking. Our prayers are with the Shreveport family who lost their child” said Mayor Perkins.

Shreveport Police are continuing their investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

