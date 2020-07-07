Shreveport Mayor on crime: We need the community to help us

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ‘We need the community to help us’. That’s the message Shreveport Mayor delivered Monday while discussing the violent July 4th weekend in Shreveport.

Shreveport police responded to eight separate shootings that began Saturday afternoon with a fatal shooting outside Dillard’s department store in Mall St. Vincent and continued throughout the night and into the early morning hours of July 5th.

Perkins spoke about the crimes during a COVID-19 briefing in which he announced that he’ll be issuing an order requiring customers to wear a mask when entering any business.

Perkins said even if the community doesn’t want to talk to police, they should talk to each other.

“Say something to that family member or friend that you know that is walking out of the house with a pistol and just tell them, hey it is not worth it” said Perkins.

Perkins said Shreveport’s crime rate is up compared to last year when Shreveport saw a 45 year low in crime.

Perkins also said a crime task force that was suspended due to COVID-19 will be resumed shortly and hopes it will help reduce crime in the community.

