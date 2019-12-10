Shreveport mayor responds to City Council letter on crime in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins responded Tuesday to a letter from the city’s Public Safety Committee calling for the mayor to reach out to Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies for help in light of a rash of violent crimes.

At Monday’s City Council work session, Perkins made it clear that he and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond have been reaching out to state agencies for help in deterring crime.

“I too am appalled at the recent criminal acts that have taken place in our city on the loss of life is one too many,” Perkins said.

The letter, sent Dec. 6 by commission chairman and District D Councilman Grayson Boucher, pointed to a spate of shootings that included the death of a toddler and injury to another small child, as well as a series of separate shooting incidents that took two more lives and injured another person.

Perkins confirmed Monday that a working relationship with the Louisiana State Police is already in the works and that LSP has already begun providing troopers to help avert crime in Shreveport, providing assistance in the neighborhoods.

“We will continue to fight until we have zero crime,” Perkins said. “We will continue that fight. As impossible many say it is, our efforts will continue to push in that direction.”

Perkins also asked for the support of the City Council to put more money behind their public safety efforts.

