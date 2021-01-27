Shreveport mom accused of killing baby among 4 indicted for murder, rape in separate cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four true bills Wednesday, including the case against a Shreveport woman who was charged in connection with the death of her nine-month-old son in May 2020.

Sharon Johnson, 29 (Photo: Caddo Correctional Center)

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Sharon Leann Johnson is formally charged with second-degree murder in the death of her son Harlem Johnson.

On May 2, 2020, Shreveport police were called to the 4700 block of Hilry Huckabee III Drive and they found Johnson suffering from multiple blunt force injuries to his body. Joseph was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died.

Devin Adams, 25

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Devin Devonte Adams, 25, is formally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Oquez Allen.

It happened at the Circle K in the 9000 block of Youree Dr. on Nov. 5. Adams and Allen were arguing when Adams allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Allen multiple times in the stomach. Allen was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.

Roosevelt Horton, 57, is formally charged with aggravated rape after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

On October 19, 2020, Shreveport police received a criminal complaint regarding the sexual assault of a female teen. After gathering evidence and conducting interviews, investigators were able to procure an arrest warrant for Horton.

Roosevelt Horton, 57

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Donovan Phillips, 42

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Donovan Phillips, 42, is formally charged with first-degree rape after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Phillips was wanted by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in September 2020. He surrendered to authorities on October 6, 2020.

Due to the nature of the charges, the indictments against Horton and Phillips were issued under seal.