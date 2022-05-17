SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Tuesday night, police were called out for a shooting in the Cedar Grove neighborhood that injured at least one person.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers and EMS responded to the call on the 6200 block of Southern Ave.

Police say one person was wounded and has life-threatening injuries. Officers say he was in his front yard when he was shot. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment.

Two cars parked out front sustained multiple bullet holes.

They say there is not a suspect yet, but police are interviewing witnesses as they investigate.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.