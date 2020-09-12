Shreveport officials, neighbors ask for senseless crime to stop after 2-year old shot in Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials, police, and some neighbors are asking for the senseless shootings to stop in the wake of a 2-year old boy being caught in a crossfire at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s Moortown neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened at the Clear Horizon Apartments around 8:20 p.m. The child was taken to Oschner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Shreveport Police Department Deputy Chief Antoine White was visibly upset at the scene and says enough is enough.

“A two year old child was shot, that is ridiculous,” said Deputy White.

“This is happening too often and we’re tired of it and there should be some citizens out there who know something and know what’s going on. They should want to come forward because they should be tired of it too.”

White says there is a lot of great citizens in Shreveport who are willing and ready to take their city back. Shreveport City Council members Jerry Bowman, Jr. and Tabatha Taylor were on the scene. Bowman says that as a father and a grandfather the shooting affected him personally.

“If you don’t feel comfortable calling the police, call me,” said Councilman Bowman.

“I don’t mind. I’ll tell it. If you wait until it’s your family member and then you wanna cry and tell us about it, tell us about it now so it’s not your family member. Get these criminals off the street and put them where they belong which is behind bars.”

Councilwoman Taylor is asking how many more times do they have to stand outside for the senseless shootings.

“How many more mothers and fathers have to cry out? How many more people do ya’ll wanna kill? When is it over? When?” said Taylor.

Gladys Wind lives across the street from the complex and she has been in the Mooretown neighborhood for more than 19 years. She says she wants to speak up now more than ever because she is tired of living in fear almost every night. When she hears gunshots outside, she hides in her closet.

“I made a pallet in my closet cause I feel more secure than I do sleeping in my bed, and this is where I sleep until daylight. I feel more safer in my closet than my own bed,” said Wind.

Wind says she has had bullets hit her house before. One bullet hole is still present in a bedroom window. She didn’t see what happened Friday night, but she heard a group of women fighting before she heard the shots.

“I use to didn’t say nothing, but when I see something now I say something.”

