SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar near downtown Shreveport early Sunday morning that left three people wounded.

Shreveport police say it happened at 2:20 a.m. Sunday across the street from the Uptown Bar & Lounge on Marshall Street in Highland after a group of people got into an argument as they were leaving the club.

All three injured were males. Two of them were taken to the hospital what injuries that are described as non-life-threatening. The third victim was reportedly grazed, but police say they did not want medical attention.

Police have not confirmed any arrests in that shooting.

Police are also investigating a shots fired call that caused property damage less than an hour later outside of Strange Brew on Wall Street, about five blocks away from the shooting at the Uptown Bar. That call came in just after 3 a.m. A car window was shot out, but no one was injured.

There is no indication the incidents are related, but police say they are looking for a Black Dodge Challenger with white stripes and a Texas license plate in connection with that incident.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit www.CScrimestoppers.org, or use the P3 Tips app.