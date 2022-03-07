SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at the community basketball courts in the Anderson Island neighborhood early Monday afternoon that left a 19-year-old dead.

According to police, it happened just after 2 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Wendy Lane. Officers and EMS were called to the scene in response to reports of shots fired and arrived to find the victim had been shot at least five times.

SPD Sgt. Angie Wilhite says firefighters tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene.

Wilhite says witnesses reported seeing two to three young men fleeing the scene from the basketball courts where the shooting happened toward a wooded area and getting into a white sedan. One reportedly wearing a blue jacket and another with a red jacket.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to review their home security video and report any suspicious activity that may have been captured on camera from around the time of the shooting.

Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting at the community basketball courts in the Anderson Island neighborhood early Monday afternoon that left a 19-year-old dead. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to information that leads to the arrest of individuals wanted for committing crimes.

Monday’s fatal shooting becomes Shreveport’s fourteenth homicide reported so far in 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.