SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they quickly arrested two suspects in a shooting early Tuesday evening in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood that left one person wounded.

Officers were called at 6 p.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Creswell Ave. near Herndon Ave. to investigate a report of a shooting. While en route, the officers learned that witnesses reported seeing a male and a female running from the home.

Police were able to quickly surround the area and take both the man and the woman believed to have been seen fleeing the scene shortly after the shooting. Police say they also recovered the weapon.

The man was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

The suspects’ names and charges have not yet been released.